Ms. Lois Simmons
Brooklyn, New York—Funeral services for Ms. Lois Simmons, 91, of Brooklyn, NY, will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Summer Grove Baptist Church, 2465 Old Barnwell Road, Williston, SC, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Reverend Wilbur Simmons and Reverend T. E. Simmons are officiating.
Ms. Simmons will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.
Ms. Simmons passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at her residence.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Simmons Memorial Chapel of Elko, 10227 Highway 78, Elko, SC, (803) 266-2939.
Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Mrs. Justine Sanders, 1876 Old Barnwell Road, Williston, SC or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.
The Augusta Chronicle - January 17, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 17, 2020