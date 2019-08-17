|
|
Lois Smith Williams
Augusta, GA—Lois Smith Williams, 91, wife of the late Otis Williams, entered into rest on Friday, August 16, 2019.
Funeral services will be held from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors this Monday, August 19, 2019 at 2:00 P.M.. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 1:00 until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Williams, the daughter of the late Noke and Mattie
Sue McNeely Wolfe, had lived in Augusta most of her life. She loved flowers, working in her yard and reading. She was a Christian.
In addition to Mr. Williams she was preceded in death by her first husband, Forrest K. Smith; and her sons, Larry Kenneth Smith and Forrest Glenn Smith.
Survivors include her grandson, TSgT Larry Smith and his wife Amber; granddaughter, Angela Hope Smith; daughter-in-law, Tamara Browning; great grandchildren, Connor Smith, William Smith, Liliana Smith and Brantley Worman; as well as her sister, Annette White and her husband Marshall.
