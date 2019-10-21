Home

Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-4100
Lois Stephens Newman Upchurch


1934 - 2019
Lois Stephens Newman Upchurch Obituary
Lois Stephens Newman Upchurch
Thomson, GA—Mrs. Lois Upchurch, 85, entered into rest October 21, 2019.
Mrs. Upchurch was born in Augusta, GA, the daughter of the late Tampa Stephens and the late Lizzie Daily Stephens. She lived in Keysville and Blythe for many years before moving to Thomson. Mrs. Upchurch was a cook and had worked at Gracewood Hospital and later retired from Ft. Gordon. She was a member of Fort Creek Baptist Church. Mrs. Upchurch was predeceased by her husbands, Albert Thomas Newman and Donald Upchurch.
Survivors include her daughter, Beth Dunn (Tony) of Dearing, GA; sisters Melissie Newman of Blythe, GA, Bonnie Stephens (Thomas Clark) of Worchester, MA, and Jane Underwood (Bob) of Kingston, IN; grandchildren, Stephanie Marie Stewart, Kimberly Nicole McCarthy, and Kenneth Holley (Jessica); great grandchildren, Kayleigh Stewart, Noah McCloud, Nathaniel Johnson, Aubrey Johnson, Ava Stewart, Kelsey Willingham, Cali Usry, and Bryndle Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Fort Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Martin officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m., at the church prior to the service.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Lois Upchurch.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/22/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2019
