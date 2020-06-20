Lonney B. Bates
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Lonney B. Bates entered into rest Friday, June 19, 2020 in AU Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Mrs. Turrender Bates; children, Katrice Walker Clopton, Arshia Speach, Danyel Speach, Kendrick Blacks; mother, Annie Shumake; siblings and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Magnolia Cemetery. Words of Comfort by Pastor Carl L. Jones. Lonney may be view Tuesday, from 3 to 6 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.