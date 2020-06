Lonney B. BatesAugusta, GA.—Mr. Lonney B. Bates entered into rest Friday, June 19, 2020 in AU Medical Center.He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Mrs. Turrender Bates; children, Katrice Walker Clopton, Arshia Speach, Danyel Speach, Kendrick Blacks; mother, Annie Shumake; siblings and a host of other relatives and friends.Graveside services will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Magnolia Cemetery. Words of Comfort by Pastor Carl L. Jones. Lonney may be view Tuesday, from 3 to 6 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits