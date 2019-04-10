|
Mr. Lonnie Edward "Ed" Burkett, of Warrenville, SC, beloved husband of sixty-three years to Mrs. Mary Carolyn Beard Burkett, entered into rest peacefully, in the comfort of his home, on Saturday, April 6, 2019.
A native of Melbourne, FL and a resident of Warrenville, SC, for the last twenty-seven years, he was a son of the late Lonnie N. and Nana Lela Brett Burkett. He was a charter member of Hillview Baptist Church. A Korean War Veteran, he proudly and with honor served his country in the United States Army. Ed enjoyed fishing, airplanes, reading, was an avid writer and authored, "Town Creek Bridge."
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his children, Carolyn Jayne Burkett Ogden and her husband, Bob, Douglas Edward Burkett and his wife, Angela and the late Sharon Dianne Suggs, brother, Robert "Bob" Hugh, grandchildren and their spouses and great-grandchildren.
The family will greet friends on Thursday, April 11, 2019, beginning at 10:30 at Hillview Baptist Church, 1974 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11 o'clock. Pastor Donald Pope will officiate.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Hillview Baptist Church, 1974 Jefferson Davis Hwy. Graniteville, SC 29829.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2019