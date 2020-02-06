Home

Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Lonnie Jones Jr. Obituary
Lonnie Jones, Jr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Lonnie Jones, Jr., entered into rest Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in AU Medical Center.
Lonnie is survived by his father, Lonnie Jones, Sr.; sons, Lonier S. Jones, Alvin Reeder, Eddie Reeder; daughters, Sandra Harris, Debra Reeder, Maxine Reeder and Karen Reeder; grandchildren; siblings and a host of other relatives and loving friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Monday, February 10, 2020, at Kinsey & Walton Chapel, with Reverend Howard Harden, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens.
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020
