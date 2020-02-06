|
Lonnie Jones, Jr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Lonnie Jones, Jr., entered into rest Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in AU Medical Center.
Lonnie is survived by his father, Lonnie Jones, Sr.; sons, Lonier S. Jones, Alvin Reeder, Eddie Reeder; daughters, Sandra Harris, Debra Reeder, Maxine Reeder and Karen Reeder; grandchildren; siblings and a host of other relatives and loving friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Monday, February 10, 2020, at Kinsey & Walton Chapel, with Reverend Howard Harden, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens.
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020