Lonnie Jones Sr. Obituary
Lonnie Jones, Sr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Lonnie Jones, Sr., the husband to the late Cornelia Jones, gained his heavenly wings Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020, at Good Samaritan Baptist Church, 1556 Sherman Street, Augusta. Reverend Howard Harden officiating.Interment will follow in Mount Olive Memorial Park.
Mr. Jones can be viewed Sunday, March 15, from 3-5 p.m., at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Rd, 706-790-8858.
The Augusta Chronicle - March 15, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020
