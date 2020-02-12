|
|
Lonnie Keyes
AUGUSTA, GA— Lonnie Levi Keyes, 88, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 7, 2020.
Preceding him in death are his father, Lonnie Levi Keyes, his mother, Peggy, and his wife, Hannalore Henning.
Survivors include his son, Lonnie Keyes, Jr, and his wife, Lillian, of Evans, his granddaughter, Kristi Keyes Bernat, and her husband, Tim, of Columbia, and Mr. Buddy, the family cockapoo.
Mr. Keyes graduated from Granite Falls High School in Granite Falls, North Carolina, where he played football and was captain of the tennis team. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict, and graduated from Lenoir Rhyne College with a degree in Business Administration. He also served as a field director for the American Red Cross at Camp Gordon. He later retired from Gracewood State School and Hospital where he was a hospital administrator. He and his son were the owners of the nationally known Elite Gym and Powerlifting Team. He was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church and later Focus 180 Ministry. His life verse was Matthew 7:12 "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."
The family would like to give special thank you to the staff at 10 West at University Hospital. "You are the best. My dad loved you guys so much."
The life celebration will be held at The Building at Bayvale, 2240 Bayvale Rd, Augusta, GA. The service time will be 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 16, 2020. The Reverend Lonnie L. Keyes, Jr, will be officiating.
Memorial donations can be made to Focus 180 Ministry, 2023 High Grass Court, Evans, GA 30809.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/13/2020, 02/14/2020, 02/15/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020