Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
The Building at Bayvale
2240 Bayvale Rd
Augusta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lonnie Keyes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lonnie Keyes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lonnie Keyes Obituary
Lonnie Keyes
AUGUSTA, GA— Lonnie Levi Keyes, 88, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 7, 2020.
Preceding him in death are his father, Lonnie Levi Keyes, his mother, Peggy, and his wife, Hannalore Henning.
Survivors include his son, Lonnie Keyes, Jr, and his wife, Lillian, of Evans, his granddaughter, Kristi Keyes Bernat, and her husband, Tim, of Columbia, and Mr. Buddy, the family cockapoo.
Mr. Keyes graduated from Granite Falls High School in Granite Falls, North Carolina, where he played football and was captain of the tennis team. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict, and graduated from Lenoir Rhyne College with a degree in Business Administration. He also served as a field director for the American Red Cross at Camp Gordon. He later retired from Gracewood State School and Hospital where he was a hospital administrator. He and his son were the owners of the nationally known Elite Gym and Powerlifting Team. He was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church and later Focus 180 Ministry. His life verse was Matthew 7:12 "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."
The family would like to give special thank you to the staff at 10 West at University Hospital. "You are the best. My dad loved you guys so much."
The life celebration will be held at The Building at Bayvale, 2240 Bayvale Rd, Augusta, GA. The service time will be 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 16, 2020. The Reverend Lonnie L. Keyes, Jr, will be officiating.
Memorial donations can be made to Focus 180 Ministry, 2023 High Grass Court, Evans, GA 30809.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/13/2020, 02/14/2020, 02/15/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -