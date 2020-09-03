Lonnie M. Usry
Augusta, GA—Lonnie M. Usry, 87, glimpsed the streets of Gold on September 3, 2020, after complications from COVID-19.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from the Gibson United Methodist Church Cemetery, Church Street, Gibson, GA, at 11:00 A.M., with the Reverend Steve Pittman officiating. Attendees are requested to wear masks and to observe social distancing.
Lonnie (Max) Usry was born in Gibson, GA on June 7, 1933 to the late Lonnie Vanus and Mary Lou English Usry. Lonnie joined the U.S. army in 1953 and served until 1955. Daddy said he wanted to be God's master gardner. The gardens he planted each year were beautiful and he blessed so many with the bounty from His garden. He was a member of the BoJangles Breakfast Group for many years until COVID ended their times together. He retired after 30 years from GA Iron Works in March of 1996. Lonnie gave his heart to the Lord in the early 1960's and served faithfully in many capacities for many years at the New Horizon Church of God.
Mr. Usry was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Martha Rachel Cason Usry; and his sister, Gloria U. Geyer (Guy)
He is survived by his five children, Linda U. Brown (Albert) of Hephzibah, Kathy U. Smith (Rick) of Beech Island, SC, Carol Storey (Jerry) of Evans, Terry W. Usry of Hephzibah, and Randy M. Usry (Charlotte) of Appling; a brother, Eston C. Usry (Xara) of Warrenton; his eight grandchildren, Jeremy Brown (Sara), Kristy Thurmond (Bruce), Dustin Heitz (Chrissy), Dalton Smith (Kelsey), Rickey Storey (Brandy), Ryan Storey (Amanda), Josh Storey, and Craig Usry (Angela); as well as eighteen great grandchildren.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Gibson United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Kathy Chalker, 784 N. Usry Street, Gibson, GA 30810.
His Lord said unto him, well done thou good and faithful servant, thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord. Matthew 25:21
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/04/2020