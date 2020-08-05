Lora Beth Bartles
Evans, GA—Lora Beth Bartles, age 90 entered into rest on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Mrs. Bartles was born on February 2, 1930 in Glennville, GA. She attended Glennville High School and subsequently graduated from Georgia Southern Teacher's College in 1952. She began her teaching career in Leah (Columbia County) then taught two years at Langford Middle School before moving to Evans High School where she remained until her retirement in 1985. She was a member of the Columbia County Retired Teachers Association and Fidelis Theta Sorority.
Mrs. Bartles was a faithful and devoted member of Warren Baptist Church for more than 65 years where she served as a Sunday School teacher among other duties she carried out in the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Harry H. Bartles; her mother, Lucile Kicklighter Thompson; and brother, Jack Thompson.
Mrs. Bartles is survived by her son, Phil W. Bartles (Wyche) of Clarks Hill, SC; grandson, Rex Bartles of Grovetown, GA; and nephews, Jeff Thompson (Pam) of Gainesville, GA, and Mike Thompson (Jan) of Bremen, GA.
Due to the COVID pandemic, a private graveside service will take place for immediate family members only at Westover Memorial Park. Chaplain Jeff Thompson and Reverend Dave Dillard will officiate.
Because of her love for her church and for children, memorials may be directed to the Warren Student Ministry, 3203 Washington Road, Augusta, GA 30907.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/06/2020