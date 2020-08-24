1/1
Loraine Campbell Young
Ms. Loraine Campbell Young
Augusta, GA—Ms. Loraine Campbell Young, age 87, entered into rest on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 in Augusta Georgia.
She is survived by her sons, Billy Keith Young, Roger Dale Young, Douglas Eugene (Linda) Young; daughter, Elizabeth Ann Lackey; two sisters; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert H. and Florince Hyde Campbell; and five siblings.
For 38 years Ms. Young operated the Young Personal Care Home and gave of herself to everyone she cared for. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she has impacted.
A graveside service celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday August 26th, 2020 at 11am at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Augusta with Rev. John Bryan officiating. The interment will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Golden Harvest Food Bank at 3310 Commerce Drive. Augusta, Georgia 30909, in Memory of Ms. Loraine C. Young.
Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
The Augusta Chronicle - August 24, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
