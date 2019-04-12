Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Loraine F. Chapman


Loraine F. Chapman Obituary
Mrs. Loraine F. "Rainey" Chapman, 58, transitioned peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at B. A . Williams Memorial Chapel with Bishop Dr. Nelson Bellamy officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Loraine was born in Lake View, SC on June 15, 1960 and reared by her maternal grandmother, Gladis "Mommy" Faulk. She is survived by her loving husband of thirty five years, Abel Chapman; 3 children, Tiara Chapman, Alicia Chapman, and Arthur Chapman; one grandson, Maliek Sheriffe; aunts, Gladys "Lil Mama," Gertrude "Trudy" Smith, Karen Faulk; a host of cousins, Roderick Smith (Nia), Anthony Smith (Latisha), Tim Smith, Antronia "Tron" Smith, Jerri Askew (David), Quandors Faulk (Nikki), Dorian Faulk, Michael Ford; and her biological mother, Mary Royal. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2019
