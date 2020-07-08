Loree Thomas Carter
Augusta, GA—Loree Thomas Carter entered into rest on July 2, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. A private service will be held on Friday July 10, 2020, with Pastor Herman Bing, officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens. Survivors are her loving and devoted husband of 61 years Mr. Everett B. Carter Sr. 8 loving and devoted children: Mr. Everett B. Carter Jr., Mr. Timothy Irvin Carter Sr., both of Augusta, GA, Mrs. Caroline Elaine (Michael) Carter-Johnson, Jackson, SC, Mr. Albert Wayne (Tiffany) Carter Sr., Augusta, GA, Mr. Kelvin Lorenzo (Faedra) Carter Sr. Memphis, TN, Mr. Joseph Lamar Carter and Ms. Audrey Marsha Carter both of Augusta, GA and Ms. Loree Chartrice Oliver, Charlotte, NC, Bonus Sons: Mr. Edward Carter Manhattan, NY and Mr. Jerome (Pamela) Green Yonkers, NY; Daughter-in-Love: Ms. Patricia Carter, Augusta, Georgia; 3 Brothers: Mr. Allen Rex (Thomasina) Thomas, Killen, TX, Mr. Mark Allen Thomas and Mr. James McCollough both of Augusta; Uncle: Mr. Albert Thomas, Augusta, GA; Aunts: Ms. Bernice Thompkins, Augusta, GA and Ms. Rosa Thompkins, Fort Lauderdale, FL; 36 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Thursday July 9, 2020 from 1pm until 7pm at Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA.
