Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorena Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorena Johnson


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorena Johnson Obituary
Lorena Johnson
Thomson, GA—Mrs. Lorena Johnson, 80, entered into rest December 28, 2019.
Mrs. Johnson, a native of Glascock County, GA, the daughter of the late Clifford Johnson and the late Lillian Rogers Johnson, was a longtime resident of Warren County, GA, after residing in Aurora, CO for many years. She was a nurse and retired director of a daycare. Mrs. Johnson enjoyed traveling and singing in the choir. She was a member of Thomson Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Johnson was predeceased by her husband, Billie W. Johnson and brothers, Fay Johnson and Bobby Johnson.
Survivors include her daughters, Robin Johnson Hardy and Deborah Johnson Shepherd; sister, Katheren Reese; grandchildren, April Kitchens, Jessica Simon, Jake Hardy, Lillian Hardy, Marnai Boose, Corey Shepherd, and Shaun Shepherd; and 9 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020 in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with Keith Reese officiating. Interment will follow in the Zoar United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Lorena Johnson.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/31/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -