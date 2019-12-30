|
Lorena Johnson
Thomson, GA—Mrs. Lorena Johnson, 80, entered into rest December 28, 2019.
Mrs. Johnson, a native of Glascock County, GA, the daughter of the late Clifford Johnson and the late Lillian Rogers Johnson, was a longtime resident of Warren County, GA, after residing in Aurora, CO for many years. She was a nurse and retired director of a daycare. Mrs. Johnson enjoyed traveling and singing in the choir. She was a member of Thomson Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Johnson was predeceased by her husband, Billie W. Johnson and brothers, Fay Johnson and Bobby Johnson.
Survivors include her daughters, Robin Johnson Hardy and Deborah Johnson Shepherd; sister, Katheren Reese; grandchildren, April Kitchens, Jessica Simon, Jake Hardy, Lillian Hardy, Marnai Boose, Corey Shepherd, and Shaun Shepherd; and 9 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020 in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with Keith Reese officiating. Interment will follow in the Zoar United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Lorena Johnson.
