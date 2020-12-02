1/1
Lorenzo Howard
Mr. Lorenzo Howard
Augusta, GA—Mr. Lorenzo Howard, husband to the late Mae Frances Howard for 38 years, peacefully transitioned from earth to glory, November 30, 2020, in the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home.
Mr. Howard is survived by his children, Tony (Betty), Calvin (Eleanor), Jeffery (Sharon), Kenny (Tressa), Stacie Howard; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great grandchildren, a host of other relatives, extended family and friends.
Graveside service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, December 5, 2020, in Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2700 Deans Bridge Road. Masks are required to attend the service.
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
