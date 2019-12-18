|
Ms. Loretta Jefferson
Augusta, GA—Loretta Dicks Jefferson, 81, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, passed away on November 19, 2019. Loretta was born in Augusta, Georgia to Carrie and Lawrence Dicks Sr. on May 10, 1938. She graduated from Fort Valley State University and then attained a Master's degree from Fayetteville State University. After teaching at Teresa C. Berrien Elementary School for more than 20 years, she retired.
Loretta is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Lawrence Dicks, Dorothy Dicks, Comer Dicks, and William Dicks.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa M. Jefferson; and sister-in-law Dorothy Dicks; other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to The .
Graveside services will be conducted Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Cedar Grove Cemetery.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019