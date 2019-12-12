Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Lying in State
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Old Storm Branch Baptist Church
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Storm Branch Baptist Church
Lori Ann Schoultz Holmes

Lori Ann Schoultz Holmes Obituary
Mrs. Lori Ann Schoultz Holmes
Belvedere, SC—Mrs. Lori Ann Schoultz Holmes, of Edna Street, entered into rest December 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at Old Storm Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Martris Mims officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Holmes was a 1983 graduate of North Augusta High School and a member of Old Storm Branch Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Walter Holmes; a son, Kaben Holmes; a daughter, Kayla Holmes; a brother, Jeffery Cannon; a sister, Alicia (Anthony) Lee; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - December 13, 2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
