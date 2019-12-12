|
Mrs. Lori Ann Schoultz Holmes
Belvedere, SC—Mrs. Lori Ann Schoultz Holmes, of Edna Street, entered into rest December 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at Old Storm Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Martris Mims officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Holmes was a 1983 graduate of North Augusta High School and a member of Old Storm Branch Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Walter Holmes; a son, Kaben Holmes; a daughter, Kayla Holmes; a brother, Jeffery Cannon; a sister, Alicia (Anthony) Lee; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
