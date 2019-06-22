Home

Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-4100
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
Interment
Following Services
Westview Cemetery
Lori Batten Obituary
Mrs. Lorraine "Lori" Batten, 75, entered into rest June 20, 2019.

Mrs. Batten, long-time resident of Warrenton, GA, was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, the daughter of the late Joseph Dauer and the late Mary Schreiber Dauer. She graduated from Catholic School and then joined the Army. Mrs. Batten worked at J.A. Maxwell, Thomson Elementary, and Dearing Elementary Schools and also as a caterer before retirement. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. Mrs. Batten was a Christian by faith. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Dick Dauer of ND.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 54 years, Jack Batten; son, Johnny Batten (Joy) of Lincolnton, GA; daughter, Jenny Belding (Ben) of Martinez, GA; brothers, Bruce Dauer (Joan) of ND, Brian Dauer of CO, and Rodney Dauer (Cheri) of ND; sisters, JoAnne Ness (Ken) of OH, Phyllis Holzbauer (Al) of MN, and Teresa Grammond of ND; sister-in-law, Judy Dauer of ND; 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 23, 2019 in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Don Widener officiating. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home prior to the service.

Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Lorraine Batten.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 22, 2019
