Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Lorraine Reid

Lorraine Reid
Hephzibah, GA—Lorraine Reid, 75, wife of Richard Wayne Reid, entered into rest Thursday, March 12, 2020, at University Hospital.
Memorial services will be held Monday, March 16, 2020, at 3:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Pastor David Martin officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/15/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020
