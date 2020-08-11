1/1
Lorraine Smith
Lorraine Smith
Augusta, GA—Lorraine Smith entered into rest on Thursday, August 6, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Walker Memorial Park at 2 p.m. She is survived by daughters, Latonya (Lindsey) Lewis, Amanda (Richard Hooper) Germany; sisters, Doris (Bobby) Givens, Gertrude Smith, Mary (Michael Walker) Smith, Joann (Bobby) Smith Leakes; brothers, Kevin (Angelina) Smith, Craig Smith; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. There will be a viewing on Thursday from 2-6 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/13/2020



MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
AUG
14
Graveside service
Walker Memorial Park
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
