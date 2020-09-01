Lorrie H. Myer
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Lorrie H. Myer crossed over to be with her heavenly family on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the age of 88. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
She leaves behind her loving husband, David Myer. They met 62 years ago in Taipei, Taiwan, R.O.C. while he was deployed by the Army. They've been inseparable since their courtship.
Lorrie spoke four languages and had a reputation as a phenomenal cook. Her greatest gift was her kind, generous heart and her million dollar smile.
Lorrie loved her family. In addition to her husband, she leaves behind her five children, Carol, Joy and her husband, Brian, Kim, David, and Linda, and her grandchildren, Logan and Dylan.
Private funeral services will be held from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906. www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits