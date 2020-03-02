|
Mr. Louie Conley
Charleston, SC—Mr. Louie Emerson Conley, 27, formerly of Aiken, entered into rest March 1, 2020 in North Charleston, SC. Funeral arrangements will be announced. Mr. Conley was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Johnston, SC and was a 2011 graduate of Aiken High School. He was also a graduate of Francis Marion University. Survivors include his parents, Rev. & Mrs. TJ Conley, Aiken; a devoted friend, Contrella Miller, Charleston, SC; and a host of other relatives. Family and friends may call the residence of his parents, 770 Creekridge Rd, Aiken, SC 29803.
