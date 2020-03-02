Home

POWERED BY

Services
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Resources
More Obituaries for Louie Conley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louie Conley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louie Conley Obituary
Mr. Louie Conley
Charleston, SC—Mr. Louie Emerson Conley, 27, formerly of Aiken, entered into rest March 1, 2020 in North Charleston, SC. Funeral arrangements will be announced. Mr. Conley was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Johnston, SC and was a 2011 graduate of Aiken High School. He was also a graduate of Francis Marion University. Survivors include his parents, Rev. & Mrs. TJ Conley, Aiken; a devoted friend, Contrella Miller, Charleston, SC; and a host of other relatives. Family and friends may call the residence of his parents, 770 Creekridge Rd, Aiken, SC 29803.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Wednesday, March 4, 2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -