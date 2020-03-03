|
Mr. Louie Conley
Charleston, SC—Funeral services for Mr. Louie Emerson Conley will be 12 noon Friday at the River Of Life Church, Aiken with Rev. Curtis Blocker officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church from 11am until the hour of service. Interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, Johnston, SC. The family will assemble at the residence of his parents, Rev. & Mrs. TJ Conley, 770 Creekridge Rd Aiken, 29803 at 11am. Family and friends may call the residence or after 1pm Thursday at the funeral home.
