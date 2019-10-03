|
Louis "Redman" Burns,Sr.
Appling, Georgia—Celebration of life services for Mr. Louis "Redman" Burns, Sr. ,86, Appling,Ga.will be held on Saturday, October 5,2019 at 12 noon at Canaan of Galilee Baptist Church,Appling with Rev.Dr. Byron Knapper,pastor,eulogist & Rev.James Morris,presider. Interment:church cemetery. Repast; Rosemont Baptist Assoc.Bldg,Appling. Family will receive friends Friday,Oct.4,2019 from 5-6 pm at the funeral home. Thomson Funeral System,505 Gordon St.NE,Thomson in charge.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/04/2019
