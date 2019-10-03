Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Canaan of Galilee Baptist Church
Appling, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis BurnsSr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis "Redman" BurnsSr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis "Redman" BurnsSr. Obituary
Louis "Redman" Burns,Sr.
Appling, Georgia—Celebration of life services for Mr. Louis "Redman" Burns, Sr. ,86, Appling,Ga.will be held on Saturday, October 5,2019 at 12 noon at Canaan of Galilee Baptist Church,Appling with Rev.Dr. Byron Knapper,pastor,eulogist & Rev.James Morris,presider. Interment:church cemetery. Repast; Rosemont Baptist Assoc.Bldg,Appling. Family will receive friends Friday,Oct.4,2019 from 5-6 pm at the funeral home. Thomson Funeral System,505 Gordon St.NE,Thomson in charge.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/04/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now