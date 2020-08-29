Louis Emmett
Aiken, SC—Louis Emmett of Aiken died, August 24, 2020 at Harbor Chase, of Aiken. Louis was born in Cavan Town, Cavan County, Ireland and grew up in Belfast, Ireland. He finished his secondary education at St.Gall's in Belfast and graduated from Royal College of Technology with a degree from City and Guilds Institute of London, England.
Often thought of as a seanchai or Irish story-teller, Mr. Emmett took great pride in sharing his Irish heritage through song, story, and dance in the communities in which he lived. Upon moving to Augusta, he founded the Irish Dancers of Augusta, which continued years after his retirement. After moving to Aiken, he continued this tradition with celebrating St. Patrick's Day in his home. He sang all the old Irish standards to the delight of his friends and guests. He never was without a song or a wit.
He is survived by his wife and partner, Jewel Lynch, his sons, David Emmett, Vincent Emmett and his daughters, Philomena Mooney and Patricia Carter. He was predeceased by his son, Mark Emmett. He is also survived by seventeen grandchildren and twenty-seven great-grandchildren, and a surviving sister, Patricia Lawrenson of Dublin, Ireland.
Funeral will be held September 12th at 3:00 pm, St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church. The service will be live streamed for those who cannot attend. View the full obituary by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/30/2020