1/1
Louis Emmett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis Emmett
Aiken, SC—Louis Emmett of Aiken died, August 24, 2020 at Harbor Chase, of Aiken. Louis was born in Cavan Town, Cavan County, Ireland and grew up in Belfast, Ireland. He finished his secondary education at St.Gall's in Belfast and graduated from Royal College of Technology with a degree from City and Guilds Institute of London, England.
Often thought of as a seanchai or Irish story-teller, Mr. Emmett took great pride in sharing his Irish heritage through song, story, and dance in the communities in which he lived. Upon moving to Augusta, he founded the Irish Dancers of Augusta, which continued years after his retirement. After moving to Aiken, he continued this tradition with celebrating St. Patrick's Day in his home. He sang all the old Irish standards to the delight of his friends and guests. He never was without a song or a wit.
He is survived by his wife and partner, Jewel Lynch, his sons, David Emmett, Vincent Emmett and his daughters, Philomena Mooney and Patricia Carter. He was predeceased by his son, Mark Emmett. He is also survived by seventeen grandchildren and twenty-seven great-grandchildren, and a surviving sister, Patricia Lawrenson of Dublin, Ireland.
Funeral will be held September 12th at 3:00 pm, St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church. The service will be live streamed for those who cannot attend. View the full obituary by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/30/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Funeral
03:00 PM
St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved