Louis F. Thorington
Martinez, Georgia— Mr. Louis F. Thorington entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Lou lived a life of service. He served his country for 20 years in the United States Army. After retiring from the army, he went on to serve in the Augusta Police Department for another 20 years. In his free time, Lou found great joy in golfing and he was a member of the American Legion Post 400.
Lou was preceded in death by his wife of 24 years, Anna Ogrizek Thorington and his step-son, John E. Warren III.
Left to cherish his memories are his daughters, Mary James, Karen Wood and Brenda Thorington; step- daughter, Claudia Smiley Domke (Thomas); grandchildren, Michael Miller, Melissa Harford, Kaleb Thorington Smiley, Kacie Brianna Smiley, Mackenzie Warren, Morgan Warren, Michael Warren; great- grandson, John Curtis Silvey and many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will be receiving friends at 10 am until 11 am, Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Columbia Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home. Graveside services with military honors will begin at 11:30 am following the visitation at Bellevue Memorial Gardens. Kaleb Smiley and Michael Warren will serve as pallbearers and Pastor Charles Broome will be the officiating minister.
The Augusta Chronicle - 3/4/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020