Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Thorington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis F. Thorington


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis F. Thorington Obituary
Louis F. Thorington
Martinez, Georgia— Mr. Louis F. Thorington entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Lou lived a life of service. He served his country for 20 years in the United States Army. After retiring from the army, he went on to serve in the Augusta Police Department for another 20 years. In his free time, Lou found great joy in golfing and he was a member of the American Legion Post 400.
Lou was preceded in death by his wife of 24 years, Anna Ogrizek Thorington and his step-son, John E. Warren III.
Left to cherish his memories are his daughters, Mary James, Karen Wood and Brenda Thorington; step- daughter, Claudia Smiley Domke (Thomas); grandchildren, Michael Miller, Melissa Harford, Kaleb Thorington Smiley, Kacie Brianna Smiley, Mackenzie Warren, Morgan Warren, Michael Warren; great- grandson, John Curtis Silvey and many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will be receiving friends at 10 am until 11 am, Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Columbia Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home. Graveside services with military honors will begin at 11:30 am following the visitation at Bellevue Memorial Gardens. Kaleb Smiley and Michael Warren will serve as pallbearers and Pastor Charles Broome will be the officiating minister.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 3/4/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -