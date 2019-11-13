|
Louis Griswell
Gibson, Georgia—Mr. Louis "Eccie" Griswell, age 89, of Gibson who died Monday evening November 11, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday November 15, 2019 in the Sheppard Memorial Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home Gibson with Rev. Craig Davis & Rev. Mary Griswell officiating. Burial will follow with Military Honors in the family lot in Mitchell City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kim Kelley, Justin Hanner, Dustin Davis, Freddie Welch, Jody Usry, Anthony Griswell & Rodney Wilcher.
Eccie was a native and lifelong residences of Glascock County a son of the late Mike & Sallie Cheeley Griswell. He was a United States Army Veteran and retired after more than 40 years in the Textile industry from Garland in Warrenton. He was a long-time member of Mitchell Methodist Church.
Mr. Griswell was preceded in death by his wife Essie Reese Griswell, his parents, twin brother, Louie Griswell, brothers, Allen Griswell, Joe Griswell & Rock Griswell, sister Dorothy Williams and is survived by sisters, Joann & Joe Dean Usry of Gibson, & Etta Wilcher of Augusta, several nieces & nephews including a special niece Cindy Sercer of Dublin special great nieces, Kelley Hanner, Shelley Kelley, Kristey Davis and his extended family at Gibson Health & Rehab.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Gibson Health & Rehab for the love and care given to Louis.
The Griswell family will receive friends from 1:00 till 2:00 PM Friday prior to the services at the funeral home.
Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Gibson is in charge of arrangements.
