Louis H. Cook, Jr.
Augusta, GA—Louis H. Cook Jr., 93, entered eternal rest Friday, October 4, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Keen Cook and daughter, Libby Cook Seguin and is survived by his daughter Colwell Cook, son-in-law Robert Sequin, and sister Ethel Ann Kibler.
Louis grew up in Rentz, GA. While attending college at Clemson University he was drafted into the US Army and served in the European Theatre during WWII. After the war, he returned to Clemson to complete his degrees in Industrial Physics and Electrical Engineering. After college he worked at the Savannah River Plant and retired in 1993. He was a longtime member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. Louis loved a challenge and solving problems. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, cooking, and music, especially the "moldy oldies", as he called them. He was always a gentleman and a kind and gentle soul.
The family would like to thank his caregivers, especially Cynthia Maiden, for all they did for Louis.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church with Rev. Ed Rees officiating. A reception will follow at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Dublin GA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Rescue Mission 526 Walker St, Augusta, GA 30901.
