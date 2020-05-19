|
|
Louis J. Wilhelmi, M.D. FAAFP
Augusta, GA—Louis J. Wilhelmi, born July 18, 1928, was entered into rest Monday, May 18, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home with his family present. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Helen B. Wilhelmi.
Lou was the son of Leo John and Ana Staska Wilhelmi of Joliet, Illinois. He graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, IL. From there he earned his Doctorate of Medicine from University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago. He interned at Orange, California and spent two years in obstetrics at Hamilton Air Force base in Novato, CA as a Captain, USAF.
In 1960 he joined the new national board for the Academy of Family Practice. He was certified and became a Fellow of the Board (FAAFP). After a few years in California, he and Helen moved to Morris, IL to practice near his parents and his wife's mother. The family moved to Augusta, GA in 1979 and he was in private practice by Doctors Hospital until his retirement. During this time he also served as an Adjunct Professor for the Medical College of Georgia and trained many medical students who chose a rotation in family practice. He also served a term as Chief of Staff at Doctors Hospital. He was a life member of the American Academy of Family Practice, the Georgia Academy of Family Practice and the American Medical Association.
Lou was an accomplished pilot and really enjoyed flying, especially with his son. He "loved the southern skies!" He was a member of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Wilhelmi, and his sister, Mary Jo Johnson. Along with his wife, Helen, he is survived by his son, Mark L. Wilhelmi (Marcie), and his daughter, Dana M. Wilhelmi, both of Augusta, as well as his four grandkids, L.J. Wilhelmi (Christy), Mark M. Wilhelmi, Alex Abramson and Ana Abramson and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Reese.
A Rite of Christian Burial will be scheduled in the near future at St. Mary on the Hill with burial at Westover Cemetery.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/20/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 20, 2020