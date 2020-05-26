|
Louis J. Wilhelmi, M.D. FAAFP
Augusta , GA—– Louis J. Wilhelmi, born July 18, 1928, was entered into rest Monday, May 18, 2020.
The Rite of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church with Fr. Mark Ross celebrant. Burial to follow at Westover Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the Mass in the Narthex.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
The Augusta Chronicle - Wednesday 5/27/2020
