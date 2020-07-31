1/
Louis Kirk
Louis Kirk
Villa Rica, GA—Louis Kirk was born June 28, 1937 in Villa Rica, GA to the union of the late William Thomas and Cora Lee Davenport Kirk. He graduating from Carver High School class of 1956, where he excelled in football and graduated Augusta Technical School in 1980 as a Licensed Practical Nurse.
Those left to cherish his memories are his son, Kenneth (Angela) Kirk, Orlando FL; three grandchildren, Rebeckah Kirk, Jonathan Kirk, Benjamin Kirk; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Celebratory Graveside Service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Lincoln Hill Cemetery. Signature Service by, Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust". www.adams-buggs.com
The Augusta Chronicle - August 1, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
