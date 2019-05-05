Home

Louis Miller Obituary
Louis Miller 81, beloved husband of Laura Miller, entered into rest on Friday May 3, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held 12 Noon Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 953 Telfair St, Augusta with Father Vasile Bitere officiant. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park.

Survivors include sons George Miller and Tommy Miller; daughters Cathy Miller, Nancy Miller and Doreen Miller; numerous grandchildren and great -grandchildren.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 5, 2019
