Louis Morawski, Sr.
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Saturday, August 1, 2020, Mr. Louis Michael Morawski, Sr., 67, loving husband of Nancy Walker Morawski.
Louis was a native of Philadelphia, PA and graduated from Pemberton Township High School in New Jersey. He earned his Broadcast Journalism Degree from USC in Columbia. Louis worked at Aiken Tech and Paine College as a Media Specialist. Also, he was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his sons: Michael and William Morawski; brother: Stephen Morawski, Jr. and wife Veronica; and sister: Felicia Poarch and husband Jeff. He is preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Frances Morawski.
The funeral Mass will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church with Fr. Theodore Agba celebrant. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
