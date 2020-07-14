Louis "Champ" Newsome
Augusta, Georgia— Louis Champion Newsome, who aspired to be the man behind the chair, Augusta's area's premier stylist and barber for more than 50 years passed to his glory on Friday, July 10th at home with family. Champ was a member of the American Legion, Augusta Elks Lodge, and the Bayville Boys. He proudly contributed to the Boy Scouts of America, Richmond County Recreation Department, and Wounded Warriors
. Champ was preceded in death by his beloved mother Lelar Frances Hadden, and his father Eather Louis Newsome.
Champ is survived by his daughter Melissa Newsome, son Troy Templeton, grandchildren Glynn Scott Cochran, Ian Pierce Gardner, Seth Louis Gardner, Christopher Templeton, Patrick Templeton, and one great-grandson Aaron Jeremy Cochran.
Champ joined the US Navy in 1962 where he chose to support morale with a clean haircut and share life stories. He departed the Navy as a Petty officer and decided to continue his practices and skills at the Daniel Village Barber Shop. Champ then chose to occupy an upscale styling shop at the Matador. Champ served customers at Thunderbird Inn from 1976 until 1987 when he decided to open his permanent location on Chafee Avenue "Champ's Hairstyling".
Champ's off time involved traveling for fishing and hunting. He loved nothing more than fishing on ponds, lakes, and rivers all over the USA. He loved fixing things and making his own bamboo flyrods. Champ was a friend and a barber for his clients, and he was where you went to see a smile and receive sage wisdom. Champ was always happy to see you and knew he had a great life behind the chair.
On Friday, July17th at Fat Man's café 4:30, a celebration of life will be held with friends and family. The family requests that memorial gifts be made to Wounded Warriors
or the Boy Scouts of America.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/15/2020