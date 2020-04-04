|
|
Louis R. Wegner
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Louis R. Wegner, 79, husband of Dana J. Wegner, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his residence.
A memorial service and celebration of Lou's life will be held at a later date.
Lou graduated from North Dakota State University. Following college, Lou served his country in the US Army as a helicopter pilot in Viet Nam. He was active in the community and was a long time member of the Jaycees as well as the North Augusta Sertoma Club. A faithful member of Grace UMC, he could be found every year dressed up and performing skits for the children. When Return to Bethlehem came around, Lou was sure to be one of the Wise Men. He thoroughly enjoyed playing golf and was a member of Pine Ridge Country Club. Lou's true passion however, was flying. He began flying at the age of 13 and it remained one of the great joys of his life. Lou served as a flight instructor at Daniel Field and mentored many young pilots. Later in his life he began flying powered parachutes and would frequently attend festivals all over South Carolina. Lou was a master storyteller, all one had to do was mention a topic around him that he enjoyed and the stories began to come.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Wendi Charlotte Wegner.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be designated for speech and hearing and made to the North Augusta Sertoma Club, PO Box 6184, North Augusta, SC 29861.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com.
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 4/5/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020