|
|
SFC(Ret.) Louis Walter VanWright entered into rest on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Augusta University Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 14 at 11:00 a.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Evangelist Annette Williams, Fairview Missionary Baptist Church, officiating. Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2700 Deans Bridge Road. SFC(Ret.) VanWright is survived by his sister, Mary Catherine Breashears(Irving, TX); five children, Malik Rosette-Jones (Augusta, GA), Janet Rosette (Opelousas, LA), Desiree Sapp (Houston, TX), Tania Sapp (Augusta, GA), Briana Boatwright (South Korea), Brittany Rosette-Jones (Augusta, GA); two grandchildren, Tania Danielle Walker (Augusta, GA) and Kya Jenee Barnwell (Houston, TX); one great granddaughter, Taren McKenzie Lee (Augusta, GA); friends; Robert and Roger Savoy (Los Angeles, CA), Clement Simeon (Opelousas, LA); one devoted God-Daughter, Jamika Crawford-Dent (Augusta, GA); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends, Monday, May 13, 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please sign the guest book at www.wmsfh.com. Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 12, 2019