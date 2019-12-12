Home

D T Brown Memorial Mortuary
810 Martin Luther King St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 597-1976
Louisa Franklin Obituary
Louisa Franklin
Thomson, GA—Funeral Services will be held Sat., December 14, 2019 at 11 am at the Shiloh Baptist Church, Rev. K. Hannah, Pastor. The body will lie in state beginning at 10 am. Interment in the church cemetery. Survivors include; son, Willie James "WJ" (Ann) Franklin of Thomson; sister, Marie D. Cody & a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
D.T. Brown FH.......706-597-1976....................www.dtbrownmemfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/13/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 13, 2019
