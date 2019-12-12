|
Louisa Franklin
Thomson, GA—Funeral Services will be held Sat., December 14, 2019 at 11 am at the Shiloh Baptist Church, Rev. K. Hannah, Pastor. The body will lie in state beginning at 10 am. Interment in the church cemetery. Survivors include; son, Willie James "WJ" (Ann) Franklin of Thomson; sister, Marie D. Cody & a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
