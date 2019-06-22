Home

Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
View Map
Louise Blanchard Bennett
Louise Blanchard Bennett Obituary
Louise Blanchard Bennett went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 2:00 am at the age of 93. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 23 from 3:00 - 5:00 pm at Platt's Funeral Home, 337 North Belair Road, Evans, GA. Private graveside services will be held the next day at Damascus Baptist Church cemetery for Dr. Pierce Gordon Blanchard's extended family members. The following four minsters from her family will be officiating: Reverend Roger Spurgeon Bennett, Reverend John Caldwell Davis, Reverend James Gilbert Daniel Jr. and Reverend Jonathan Michael Melchior.

Louise was born on July 6, 1925 in Appling, Ga. She was a faithful, devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. Her loyalty, sacrifice, investment, and spiritual influence in her family and her love for God and His Word (the Bible) will always be remembered by her family. She was a lifelong member of Damascus Baptist Church. Her favorite chapter in the Bible was Psalm 91.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Spurgeon Addie (Buddy) Bennett Jr., her parents, Dr. Pierce Gordon Blanchard and Moralle Ramsey Blanchard, two brothers, John Pierce Blanchard Sr. and Jim Blanchard Sr., six sisters, Clara Blanchard Burch, Molly Blanchard Caldwell, Lillian Blanchard Dunstan, Carole Moralle Blanchard Davis, Violet Blanchard Sparks, and Kathryn Blanchard Bartles. She was the last living member of her family of origin.

Louise leaves behind her two daughters, Kay Bennett Daniel and her husband James G. Sr. of Martinez and Sherry Bennett Hodge of Evans; her son Roger Spurgeon Bennett and his wife LaReese, of Appling. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Susan Louise Daniel Melchior, wife of Jonathan, James Gilbert Daniel Jr. husband of Nikki, Ashley Hodge Brown, wife of Jared, Anna Bennett Beilman, wife of Will, Victoria Faith Bennett and Grace Joy Bennett; one step granddaughter Tiffany Hodge Fincher, wife of Tommy; five great-granddaughters: Karis Danielle Melchior, Alissa Faith Melchior, Tatom Abigail Daniel, Avery Grace Brown, and Lilly Bell Brown; three great grandsons Noah Spurgeon Daniel, Isaiah Newton Daniel, and Luke Bennett Brown, and three step great-grandsons Zachary Washington, husband of Brittney, Aaron Washington, and Caleb Washington; one step great-great granddaughter Britlyn Eve Washington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her memory to the at or 1-800-272-3900 or to the Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at,

www.plattsfuneralhome.com

PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME

337 North Belair Road Evans
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 22, 2019
