Louise C. Futrell
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Harrington Park Health and Rehabilitation, Mrs. Louise C. Futrell, 99, wife of the late Mr. William "Bill" Futrell.
Louise was born in Garfield, GA, November 8, 1920, and was a longtime resident of Savannah where she was a member of Calvary Baptist Temple for over 50 years. At Calvary, Louise was active in WMU, a Sunday School Teacher, Church Hostess and Manager of Food Services for the day school. She also enjoyed catering and one of her favorite things was planning weddings. In 2000, Louise moved to Augusta to be near her daughter and family. She joined First Baptist Church of Augusta and she enjoyed her new church family who ministered to her through the years she was in Augusta.
Family members include her son: Preston (Patsy) Zittrauer, Shreveport, LA; daughter: Lou Gramling, Augusta; grandchildren: Kevin and Karl Zittrauer and Stacey Abney; great-grandchildren: Chase, Conner and Lauren Zittrauer and Trey and Anna Flaherty and great-great-grandson: Riley Walter Flaherty. In addition to her husband, Louise was preceded in death by her parents: Byron Watson and Agnes Brauda Clements; brothers: Hardy Battle Clements and Bryon Watson Clements, Jr.; son-in-law Z. Walter Gramling, Jr. A private graveside service will be held in Savannah at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Reland Morgan officiating.
The family sincerely thanks the continuum of caregivers who enhanced Louise's life in Augusta. In home caregivers Mary Parkman, Trisha Nichols and Joan Walker; the dedicated staff of The Plaza St. John Towers; and the caregivers of Harrington Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Foundation of Wesley Woods, Inc. (www.wesleywoods.org/foundation) and designated for The Plaza at St. John Towers.
