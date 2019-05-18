Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke Memorial Funeral Home
842 N Liberty Street
Waynesboro, GA 30830
(706) 551-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Dickey Brown


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louise Dickey Brown Obituary
Graveside services for Louise Dickey Brown, age 88, who died Thursday, May 16th, 2019 will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 19th, at the Big Horse Creek Baptist Church, Millen, Ga. with the Rev. John D. Austin officiating. Ms. Brown was a native of Burke County and spent most of her adult life in Sardis, Ga. She was a homemaker and was loved by many friends and family. Survivors include, 2 daughters, Patsy Morris, Sardis, Ga. , Dorothy Brown, Simmons, South Carolina, 4 sons, Larrry Brown, Oliver, Ga., Johnny Mack Brown, Millen, Ga., Billy Joe Brown, Sardis, Ga., and Kenneth Ray Brown, Sardis, Ga. She was preceded in death by one son, Robert Brown. Ms. Brown leaves behind 16 grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18th from 6 to 8 pm at Burke Memorial Funeral Home. Arrangements are being handled by Burke Memorial Funeral Home, 842 Liberty Street, Waynesboro, Georgia.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now