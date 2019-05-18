|
Graveside services for Louise Dickey Brown, age 88, who died Thursday, May 16th, 2019 will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 19th, at the Big Horse Creek Baptist Church, Millen, Ga. with the Rev. John D. Austin officiating. Ms. Brown was a native of Burke County and spent most of her adult life in Sardis, Ga. She was a homemaker and was loved by many friends and family. Survivors include, 2 daughters, Patsy Morris, Sardis, Ga. , Dorothy Brown, Simmons, South Carolina, 4 sons, Larrry Brown, Oliver, Ga., Johnny Mack Brown, Millen, Ga., Billy Joe Brown, Sardis, Ga., and Kenneth Ray Brown, Sardis, Ga. She was preceded in death by one son, Robert Brown. Ms. Brown leaves behind 16 grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18th from 6 to 8 pm at Burke Memorial Funeral Home. Arrangements are being handled by Burke Memorial Funeral Home, 842 Liberty Street, Waynesboro, Georgia.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 18, 2019