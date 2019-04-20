Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Elizabeth Parks Lee

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louise Elizabeth Parks Lee Obituary
Louise Elizabeth Parks Lee (November 30, 1927 - April 12, 2019) entered into eternal rest at home in Augusta, GA surrounded by family.

She was born in Lincolnton, Georgia on November 30, 1927 to Robert and Mary (nee Taylor) Parks. She spent her formative years in Augusta, GA and attended Haines Normal Institute, Johnson C. Smith and graduated from Paine College.

She taught school in Columbia and Richmond Counties for over thirty years. The majority of her career was spent teaching at John M. Tutt High School and A. Brian Merry Elementary School.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Walter Lee. She leaves behind to celebrate her life two daughters Guila Lee Williams, Crystal Lee Howley (Martin), her stepson Samuel Walter Lee (Priscilla), eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one great great grandson, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, colleagues and friends.

Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Trinity CME Church, 2930 Glenn Hills Drive, Augusta, GA 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.