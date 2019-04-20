|
|
Louise Elizabeth Parks Lee (November 30, 1927 - April 12, 2019) entered into eternal rest at home in Augusta, GA surrounded by family.
She was born in Lincolnton, Georgia on November 30, 1927 to Robert and Mary (nee Taylor) Parks. She spent her formative years in Augusta, GA and attended Haines Normal Institute, Johnson C. Smith and graduated from Paine College.
She taught school in Columbia and Richmond Counties for over thirty years. The majority of her career was spent teaching at John M. Tutt High School and A. Brian Merry Elementary School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Walter Lee. She leaves behind to celebrate her life two daughters Guila Lee Williams, Crystal Lee Howley (Martin), her stepson Samuel Walter Lee (Priscilla), eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one great great grandson, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, colleagues and friends.
Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Trinity CME Church, 2930 Glenn Hills Drive, Augusta, GA 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 20, 2019