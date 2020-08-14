Louise Johnson Frazier
North Augusta, SC—Matriarch, Louise Johnson Frazier, 103, transitioned on August 10, 2020.
With profound sadness the Johnson's, Lawson's, Ray's and Frazier's announced the peaceful demise of their loving Aunt Louise.
Louise Johnson Frazier (auntie/mama Frazier), the third of four children was born to Tom and Martha Cummings Johnson of North Augusta, SC. Louise was blessed to live for 103 years. However, on her 100th birthday she was taken aback after receiving a celebratory message from President Barack Obama. For the first time in life; she was absolutely speechless!
Louise's legacy depicts an unwavering respect for God. She loved her church and instilled strong wisdom filled values in each person that she encountered there. In them she embedded her favorite scripture, II Timothy 4:7-8" I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith".
Legend has it, the plethora of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends frequently shared in the joys of Auntie's life and shall forever cherish and treasure her memories.
And now as evening fades; we celebrate her sunset into eternal life. We marvel too, as God sarrealy embraces and escorts this famed spirit on her journey to "The Promised Land." We are so elated that He registered Auntie as a soloist in the "Heavenly Choir."
As you are bellowing "Somebody Prayed For Me," we are continuously cheering you on Auntie; and loving every moment until "At Last We Meet Again."
The sunset memorial will be held 11 am Monday, August, 17, 2020 at Walker Memorial Park with the Rev. Danny Cobb officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Viewing will be held Sunday from 2-4 pm at the funeral home.
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - August 15, 2020