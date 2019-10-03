|
|
Louise Johnson Gardner
Stone Mountain, GA—Louise Johnson Gardner,90, of Stone Mountain,Ga formerly of Wrens,Ga passed September 30, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5,2019 at 12 noon from Lofton AME Church; Rev. Stephen Smith, Pastor.
Remains will lay in state from 10am to hour of the service.
She is survived by two daughters; Roselyn Hunt and Joyce(Edward) Wideman. One brother; Johnny (Janice). One sister in law; Betty Johnson. Five grandchildren and six great grandkids. A host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 4, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019