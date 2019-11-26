|
|
Louise Lassiter Beck
North Augusta, SC—North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Louise Lassiter Beck, 93, who went to be with the Lord on November 25, 2019, will be conducted Friday afternoon at 2 o'clock from Fairview Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Dr. John R. Wall and the Rev. Dr. David Reiter officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Beck was a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, having made North Augusta her home for the past 66 years. She met her husband of 63 years, the late Lewis H. Beck, Jr., while working in Atlanta, Georgia. Mrs. Beck was an active member of Fairview Presbyterian Church where she served as a past president of the Women of the Church and was a member of the Ladies Sunday School Class. She was a former Church Secretary at Covenant Presbyterian Church and Grace United Methodist Church and also worked at the Augusta Library. As a member of the North Augusta Boating Club, she enjoyed the Lake, boating, fishing, swimming and also vacationing at the Beach. The family was the center of her life with the home always full of children, friends and pets. Mrs. Beck was additionally predeceased by a son, Timothy Williams Beck.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Lewis and Joy Beck, Pendleton, SC; four daughters and sons-in-law, Carolyn and John Wall, Hilton Head Island, SC, Lynda and Robert Lance, North Augusta, Brenda and Dave Reiter, Hastings, MN and Rebecca and Mike Ward, North Augusta; twelve grandchildren, Paul Miskelly, John Wall, Laurel Wall, Josh Wall, Joseph Reiter, Martha Wellington, Ben Reiter, Amber Beck, Katherine Lee Beck, Michelle Beck, Rachel Duff and Alex Ward; ten great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Paul Miskelly, John Wall, Josh Wall, Joseph Reiter, Ben Reiter and Alex Ward.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Fairview Presbyterian Church, 1101 Carolina Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/27/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 27, 2019