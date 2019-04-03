|
|
Graveside Services for Mrs. Louise M. Fulmer, 89, who entered into rest April 2, 2019 will be conducted Thursday afternoon at 2 o'clock in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mrs. Fulmer was a native of Martinez, GA having made North Augusta her home for the past 15 years. She retired as an orthopedic nurse at Doctors Hospital with over 25 years of service. Mrs. Fulmer was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed gardening, cooking, singing and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Billy Fulmer.
Survivors include two sons, Byron (Rhonda) Fulmer, North Augusta, SC and Clarence Ray (Terri) Fulmer, Martinez, GA; four daughters, Pamela C. Kreisman, Jacksonville, FL, Beverly (Steve) McElveen, Lincolnton, GA, Debra (David) Collicott, North Augusta, SC and Teresa (Benjamin) Oellerich, Grovetown, GA; a sister, Joanne Lanier, Evans, GA; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Wednesday evening from 6 until 8.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803). 278.1181. Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2019