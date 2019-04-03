Home

POWERED BY

Services
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Fulmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise M. Fulmer


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louise M. Fulmer Obituary
Graveside Services for Mrs. Louise M. Fulmer, 89, who entered into rest April 2, 2019 will be conducted Thursday afternoon at 2 o'clock in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Mrs. Fulmer was a native of Martinez, GA having made North Augusta her home for the past 15 years. She retired as an orthopedic nurse at Doctors Hospital with over 25 years of service. Mrs. Fulmer was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed gardening, cooking, singing and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Billy Fulmer.

Survivors include two sons, Byron (Rhonda) Fulmer, North Augusta, SC and Clarence Ray (Terri) Fulmer, Martinez, GA; four daughters, Pamela C. Kreisman, Jacksonville, FL, Beverly (Steve) McElveen, Lincolnton, GA, Debra (David) Collicott, North Augusta, SC and Teresa (Benjamin) Oellerich, Grovetown, GA; a sister, Joanne Lanier, Evans, GA; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Wednesday evening from 6 until 8.

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803). 278.1181. Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now