Mrs. Louise R. Hatcher entered into rest on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are her husband, John Hatcher; children, Jennifer (Randy) Scott, Allen (Andrea) Thomas, Pamela Hatcher, John (Carline) Hatcher Jr., Latasha Hatcher; eleven grandchildren; a sister, Eloise (David) Tay; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019