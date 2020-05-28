Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Solomon Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Solomon Davis Obituary
Louise Solomon Davis
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Louise Solomon Davis entered into rest on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are four children, Paula Davis Sherman, Augusta; Roberta Davis (New York), Robert Davis Jr. Augusta, and Timothy Davis, Atlanta; her siblings, Margaret Solomon Lopez of Augusta, Isabella Fuller of Keysville, James (Marsha) Solomon of West Palm Beach, Florida, King Solomon of Augusta, Jennie Owens of Augusta, Minnie Lee Rhoden of Atlanta, and, Dorothy May Moore of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -