|
|
Louise Solomon Davis
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Louise Solomon Davis entered into rest on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are four children, Paula Davis Sherman, Augusta; Roberta Davis (New York), Robert Davis Jr. Augusta, and Timothy Davis, Atlanta; her siblings, Margaret Solomon Lopez of Augusta, Isabella Fuller of Keysville, James (Marsha) Solomon of West Palm Beach, Florida, King Solomon of Augusta, Jennie Owens of Augusta, Minnie Lee Rhoden of Atlanta, and, Dorothy May Moore of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 29, 2020