Louise Thigpen Ard
Augusta, GA—Louise Thigpen Ard, 86, wife of the late Samuel Ard, walked into the arms of Jesus, on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her residence.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 2:00 PM from Hillcrest Memorial Park. Family and friends are asked to meet at the graveside.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 106 SRP Dr, Evans, GA 30809.
For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/23/2020
Augusta, GA—Louise Thigpen Ard, 86, wife of the late Samuel Ard, walked into the arms of Jesus, on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her residence.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 2:00 PM from Hillcrest Memorial Park. Family and friends are asked to meet at the graveside.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 106 SRP Dr, Evans, GA 30809.
For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/23/2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.