Louise Thigpen ArdAugusta, GA—Louise Thigpen Ard, 86, wife of the late Samuel Ard, walked into the arms of Jesus, on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her residence.Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 2:00 PM from Hillcrest Memorial Park. Family and friends are asked to meet at the graveside.If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association , 106 SRP Dr, Evans, GA 30809.