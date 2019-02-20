|
Mrs. Louise W. Mencken, 94, passed away February 17, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Mencken was a native of Newberry, SC and the daughter of the late Henry Burton Wells and Mary Carter Wells. Growing up she was a ballerina in the Columbia Ballet and she and her family were very active in the Newberry Opera House. She graduated from Newberry College and taught school at Wheeless Road Elementary School in Augusta for many years. Around the time that her first grandchild was born she took up golf and enjoyed playing with her husband, Albert. "Ooise" or "Bis" as her grandchildren affectionately knew her loved the annual family vacation to Folly Beach with her children and grandchildren. She lived in Augusta for many years before moving to Thomson in 1994. Mrs. Mencken was a member of Thomson First United Methodist Church. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Albert Herman Mencken.
Survivors include her daughters, Linda M. Murphy and Carol M. Dudley and husband, Tommy all of Thomson, GA; grandchildren, Carter Murphy, (Mindy), Lori Murphy Ducey (Adam), Will Dudley (Jessica), Al Dudley (Ali) and Joy Dudley and nine great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens with Rev. Ronny Brannen officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Thomson First United Methodist Church or to the Newberry Opera House.
The family would like to thank the caregivers, Joann Rogers, Eva Battle and Shirley Hill for the excellent care they provided during Mrs. Mencken's illness.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Louise W. Mencken.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019